Authorities blame alleged drunk driver for multi-car crash in Hempstead

By Eyewitness News
Authorities blame alleged drunk driver for deadly multi-car crash in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities blame an allegedly drunk driver for a multi-car crash in Hempstead early Saturday morning.

Nassau County Police say that Tasha Brown, 27, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that struck several parked vehicles.



A 29-year-old man from Massapequa, who was sitting in one of the parked vehicles was killed.

Brown and her three passengers, who are all adults, were injured. Two of the passengers are in serious, but stable condition. Brown herself also remains hospitalized.

She faces charges including manslaughter and DWI.

Related topics:
hempsteadnassau countyaccidentdwi
