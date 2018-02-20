A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a police car and later crashed it on Long Island Tuesday.Authorities say the 20-year-old suspect stole the vehicle in the vicinity of Ackerson Boulevard in Bay Shore just before 12:30 p.m. Police were responding to a call when the marked vehicle, which had the keys in the ignition, was taken.Later, the man was involved in a crash on the Sagtikos Parkway just south of Pine Aire Drive.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.The suspect, identified as Tayawon Anderson, of Bayport, was taken into custody at the scene. He is charged with grand larceny and reckless endangerment.----------