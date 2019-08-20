Authorities: New Jersey woman gambling at casino left kids alone in car

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- Authorities say a New Jersey woman left three young children alone in a car for two hours while she gambled at a Pennsylvania casino.

Milady Borda is facing three counts of child endangerment.

Authorities say surveillance cameras at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino recorded the 38-year-old Elizabeth woman taking the children - ages 8, 3, and 11 months - to her car shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

They say she then left them alone in the car, which was not turned on, and then gambled inside the casino for about two hours.

It didn't appear that the children were harmed.

It wasn't known Tuesday if Borda has retained an attorney.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elizabethunion countycasinochild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Police: Woman raped after being dragged under LIRR train trestle
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
NJ Transit reunites homeless man with family after 24 years apart
Search on for man, woman after cab driver stabbed in NYC
Man charged in alleged anti-black stabbing attack on NYC subway
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Show More
Passenger falls out of NJ Transit train after wrong door opens
7 On Your Side Investigates: Woman trapped in her home overnight
AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way for Wednesday
Teens accused of spraying fire extinguisher into Brooklyn stores
Video shows students giving Nazi salute, singing Nazi song
More TOP STORIES News