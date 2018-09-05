Authorities remove sick passenger from cruise ship in NYC

The NYPD and FDNY worked to get a passenger with a medical emergency off a cruise ship in New York City Wednesday.The ship, called the Carnival Horizon, had just left port on the West Side of Manhattan shortly after 5 p.m. when the emergency was reported.First responders had to figure out the best way to get the passenger off the ship, whether with a boat or through the air.But there was not enough room to land a helicopter on the cruise ship deck, so an NYPD boat was used to take the passenger, a woman, off the ship.There is no word yet on her condition.----------