Authorities remove sick passenger from cruise ship in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD and FDNY worked to get a passenger with a medical emergency off a cruise ship in New York City Wednesday.
The ship, called the Carnival Horizon, had just left port on the West Side of Manhattan shortly after 5 p.m. when the emergency was reported.
First responders had to figure out the best way to get the passenger off the ship, whether with a boat or through the air.
But there was not enough room to land a helicopter on the cruise ship deck, so an NYPD boat was used to take the passenger, a woman, off the ship.
There is no word yet on her condition.
