Authorities trying to remove sick passenger from cruise ship in NYC

The NYPD and FDNY are working to get a passenger with a medical emergency off a cruise ship.The ship, called the Carnival Horizon, had just left port on the West Side of Manhattan shortly after 5 p.m. when the emergency was reported.First responders are trying to figure out the best way to get the passenger off the ship.One option is on an NYPD or FDNY boat. The other is through the air.But there is apparently not enough room to land a helicopter on the deck of the ship.There is no word on what happened to the individual who needs to be transported.----------