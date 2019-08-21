Authorities: New Jersey man had weapons, ammo, white-supremacist items

(Shutterstock)

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Federal prosecutors say a large weapons cache was found at a New Jersey man's home after he was involved in an auto accident last month.

State police found numerous weapons and ammunition inside Joseph's Rubino's vehicle after it crashed on July 24. They later executed search warrants on the vehicle and at Rubino's home in Lafayette Township.

Authorities say numerous guns were found in the home - including rifles, shotguns and handguns - along with high-capacity magazines, ammunition, a grenade launcher and other related items. Officers also allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and white supremacist literature.

The 57-year-old Rubino faces weapons charges and a count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was due to make his initial court appearance Tuesday, but that hearing was later postponed.

It's not known if Rubino's retained an attorney.

