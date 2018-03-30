NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

360 VIDEO: At the New York International Auto Show

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 9)

360 VIDEO: Check out the 2018 Karma Revero

Take a look inside the 2018 Karma Revero, a luxury gasoline-electric hybrid, on display at the New York International Auto Show. (WABC)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Take a visit in 360 to see the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center, where hundreds of vehicles are on display.

First, take a look at the Karma Revero, a gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle that can be plugged in to help charge the battery. What makes the Revero different from most, according to Motor Trend, is it's one of only two series-hybrid vehicles available with a range-extending combustion engine.

Below go for a quick walking tour at the Javits Center to see some of the vehicles. (NOTE: You'll need a compatible browser to view. If using the Eyewitness News app, please click here to watch.)



You can take a seat behind the wheel to capture the feel of the new vehicles on display. How about trying out this 2018 BMW? (Click here if viewing in the news app)


While you can't actually test drive a vehicle at the auto show, you can virtually take one for a spin. (Click here if viewing in the news app)



You can find more 360 videos from the New York International Auto Show on our YouTube channel, YouTube.com./abc7ny

For more information about the New York International Auto Show please visit autoshowny.com . It's at the Javits Center through April 8.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto showManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show here on abc7NY
2018 NY Auto Show: Links and features seen in our special half hour
Hold on tight at the Toyota Camry Thrill Ride!
New York International Auto Show opens to the public
LEGO to the Auto Show!
More new york auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
'Garbage car' drives Brooklyn residents to distraction
7 On Your Side clears up Carfax confusion
Consumer Reports: The future of car repairs
SPONSORED: Ford 'First Ever' winner takes family for exciting ride
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News