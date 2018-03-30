MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Take a visit in 360 to see the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center, where hundreds of vehicles are on display.
First, take a look at the Karma Revero, a gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle that can be plugged in to help charge the battery. What makes the Revero different from most, according to Motor Trend, is it's one of only two series-hybrid vehicles available with a range-extending combustion engine.
Below go for a quick walking tour at the Javits Center to see some of the vehicles. (NOTE: You'll need a compatible browser to view. If using the Eyewitness News app, please click here to watch.)
You can take a seat behind the wheel to capture the feel of the new vehicles on display. How about trying out this 2018 BMW? (Click here if viewing in the news app)
While you can't actually test drive a vehicle at the auto show, you can virtually take one for a spin. (Click here if viewing in the news app)
You can find more 360 videos from the New York International Auto Show on our YouTube channel, YouTube.com./abc7ny
For more information about the New York International Auto Show please visit autoshowny.com . It's at the Javits Center through April 8.
