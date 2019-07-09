Automotive

5 ways to save money on car maintenance this summer

The summer heat is on and those high temperatures are not only uncomfortable for you, they can also be problematic for your car and the environment.

You can protect your ride, help improve air quality and save money with a few easy tips.

  1. Keep your vehicle maintained and inflate tires to the right air pressure. This will also help improve your gas mileage.
  2. Make sure to seal the gas cap tightly when you fuel up to prevent harmful fumes from escaping.
  3. Don't top it off. Stop at the click because overfilling can also release fumes.
  4. If you are going to be stopped more than 60 seconds, avoid idling. Unless you are in traffic, turn off the engine. Unnecessary idling produces greenhouse gases and wastes fuel and money.
  5. Obey the speed limit and avoid rapid starts and stops. Aggressive driving increases fuel consumption and emissions.


Beware the danger of hot cars for children and pets as temperatures rise
The sweltering heat of summer isn't here just yet, but even mild spring temperatures can turn into a hot car tragedy for your children and pets.



Car cleaning tips that will save you time and money
These car cleaning hacks will save you time and money.



Hot car hacks to keep your car cool
What's the best way to cool off your car quickly? We learned some "hot car hacks" from a mechanic who helps overheated cars and overheated drivers

