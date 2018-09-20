Ingrid Stasichin feels kicked to the curb by Nassau County after it booted her family's cars four times last summer."You don't know what to do, its embarrassing!" says Stasichin.The heavy metal wheel locks paralyzed the working mom of three kids. First, last June, immobilizing both cars right in front of their home.And then there's the real kicker - here's the real Stasichin and her husband don't have any outstanding violations, yet somehow wound up on the boot alert list."This is why got so upset and angry at the same time." sais the exasperated car owner.Stasichin is not alone - just miles away in Massapequa Park Heather Cafiero says she had 16 pounds of steel strapped to her minivan."A nightmare - I walked out of the restaurant with the three children i had a boot on my car!" says Cafiero.She also claims she has no idea why it all happened."I've never received any sort of ticket in the mail, I've never had a speeding ticket in my life, if I would have gotten it-- it would have rang a bell I didn't know of any of unpaid tickets," Cafiero adds.Both moms were informed red light camera and moving violations from 2014 were the reason for the big ticket boots"My only option , pay the $644!" Cafiero said.Stasichin, on the other hand, had to give a credit card payment for $1,500.After her first boot, Stasichin and her husband presented the proof, their violations were paid in full, plus they got dismissal letters from the county they've kept for the last four years.Still after the head of the county's parking violations 'apologized for the error,' citing misinformation, they were victims of two more botched bootings, prompting profuse apologies, plus an unexpected refund. The county found a credit for $821.76 in mistaken violations and sent the family two checks."Thank you so much/ Channel 7, thank you, Nina!" said Stasichin, "this just proves you have to keep pushing for what you believe is right!"The county said it performed a 'thorough review' of Cafiero's concerns - insisting she 'failed to respond to several mailings,' and that she had previously responded to their mailings at her home address.Cafiero insists she was never notified by phone, email or mail she had outstanding violations.As for Stasichin, after 7 on your Side contacted the county, County Executive Laura Curran called her to personally apologize vowing to 'ensure this will never happen again.'Curran added, '"upon learning of this situation, I ordered a full review of our process. Nassau County will do whatever is necessary to ensure this will never happen again."The big takeaway - Stasichin kept records that she paid her violations. That helped her fight the botched boots and get refunds.Karen Contino, Nassau County----------