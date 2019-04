Cars celebrate milestone anniversaries at New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several classic car companies are celebrating milestone anniversaries at the 2019 New York International Auto Show In July, Bentley becomes a centenarian. Its founder, W.O. Bentley, founded the company in 1919 in order to "build a fast car, a good car, the best in its class." Today, Bentley continues to make luxury cars at its factory in Crewe, in the north-west of England.To celebrate, the company is unveiling the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner to pay tribute to Bentley's founder. It's limiting production to just 100 cars.Eugene T. Gregorie, a chief stylist for Edsel Ford, began making Lincoln's custom luxury vehicles in 1939. Eighty years later, the company is reintroducing a modern version of its classic 1961 Continental, which was known for its unique center-opening doors and a chrome-accented upper shoulder line.The company will only produce 80 units of the Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition.This milestone incorporates a piece of NYIAS history -- The first-ever Datsun Z was launched at the New York International Auto Show 50 years ago. This year, a special anniversary edition of the vehicle will be unveiled at the show along with a parade of 50 Zs from 1969 to today on Opening Day Saturday.----------