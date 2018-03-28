NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The Porsche Panamera is ranked #1 in Super Luxury Cars by U.S. News & World Report, and a new wagon version of the vehicle will premiere at the New York International Auto Show.
With a starting base price of $85,000, the 2018 Porsche Panamera is a luxury vehicle with a 330 horse powered engine that goes zero-to-60 in 5.4 seconds.
The base engine is 3.0 liter V-6 with rear-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic.
All-wheel drive is optional, and buyers can upgrade to a 440-hp engine pr a 462-hp hybrid, which offers electric-only driving.
You can compare all of the models on Porsche's website, and see one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM
----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts