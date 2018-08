The Porsche Panamera is ranked #1 in Super Luxury Cars by U.S. News & World Report, and a new wagon version of the vehicle will premiere at the New York International Auto Show.With a starting base price of $85,000, the 2018 Porsche Panamera is a luxury vehicle with a 330 horse powered engine that goes zero-to-60 in 5.4 seconds.The base engine is 3.0 liter V-6 with rear-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic.All-wheel drive is optional, and buyers can upgrade to a 440-hp engine pr a 462-hp hybrid, which offers electric-only driving.You can compare all of the models on Porsche's website , and see one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.----------