The final touches and last-minute polishing are underway at the Jacob Javits Center as the New York International Auto Show prepares to officially opening to the public Friday.So if you're in the market for a new ride, which cars, trucks and SUVs are the best for your money?Nissan's sleek new Altima caught the attention of Consumer Reports automotive specialist Micheal Quincy."Nissan has made forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking standard on all Altimas," he said. "It has the potential to be a big seller."There is optional all-wheel drive, and inside, there's a large center touch screen with an exception."We prefer hard buttons like we are seeing on the Altima," Quincy said. "This car cannot come soon enough for Nissan. This is a big volume car. They need this."The Suburu Forester is another Consumer Reports top pick.."The glass area is really airy," Quincy said. "It improves visibility. Another thing we love about the Forester is that it is really easy to access. It's easy to get in and out of the front seat."And, it's safety first."Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are standard on all Foresters," he said.Toyota's Rav4 unveiled an edgy new design."The Rav4 is the number one selling non pickup truck in the country, and that's huge because it has always been dominated by sedans," Quincy said.It's offered in a hybrid version too."2.5-litre engine," Quincy said. "It's going to get an eight speed automatic available all-wheel drive.That's along with collision and braking features."These are really really important safety features," Quincy said. "We give points to Toyota for making them standard."And for fun, there's the VW Tanoak, just a concept but worth a look."This is exactly the kind of image that any car company would love to have, and Volkswagen should go into this segment," Quincy said.----------