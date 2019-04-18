Consumer Reports: Top picks from the New York International Auto Show

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- With more than 1,000 vehicles on display at the New York International Auto Show, Eyewitness News went to automotive specialist Michael Quincy, with Consumer Reports, to get his top picks.Subaru and its newly redesigned Outback caught Quincy's attention."Subaru certainly knows their audience," Quincy said.As a crossover, Quincy sees the Outback as an alternative to an SUV."In Consumer Reports testing, it has always delivered the ride and handling of a regular car," Quincy said. "That's one of the reasons we like it so much."The new model also replaces the old six-cylinder engine."They are offering a 2.4 liter turbocharged four cylinder, so you are getting really decent power and probably much better fuel economy," Quincy said.Inside, there is plenty of room. According to Subaru, the new 2020 Outback has gotten bigger, and all in a redesigned package.So has the Toyota Highlander."Equipping it with standard forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, these are two active safety features that Consumer Reports is really big on," Quincy said.Quincy said the model offers three row seating, a smooth V-6 engine, and a hybrid power train.Offering a newly redesigned sedan, the Hyundai Sonata is Quincy's third top pick."I'm glad the Sonata is being redesigned," he said. "The Sonata in Consumer Reports tests has done very well."Quincy points out a trademark is simple controls. One model comes with a push-button shifter."Do a three point turn, or something like that, you have to be constantly switching buttons here as opposed to a lever you are moving back and fourth," Quincy said.Playing to what the customers want, Lincoln has come out with Corsair."It shares the platform with the redesigned Ford Escape," Quincy said. It comes with a "four cylinder turbocharged engine. You can get this in front wheel drive, all wheel drive, and it's hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission."Quincy believes Lincoln "knows what luxury buyers are demanding and certainly seems the Corsair is delivering."Now, it's time for you to choose.----------