Coronavirus News: COVID-19 pandemic causes perfect storm of car lease confusion

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The pandemic has caused a perfect storm of car lease confusion.Nearly 350,000 cars each month reach the end of their auto leases, which means they have to be turned in -- normally to dealerships.But with showrooms operating with skeleton staffs, there's no place to turn in the car.And 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has found at least one confounded car owner who got stuck with the car -- and the bill.