Diesel fuel may have been dropped into regular tank at Long Island gas station

HOLBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A gas station in Long Island may have accidentally sold diesel fuel to customers who bought regular.A third-party transport delivery company working for the Speedway on Union Avenue in Holbrook apparently dropped diesel fuel into the regular unleaded tank and regular unleaded into the diesel tank on Wednesday. Premium fuel purchases were not affected.A local auto shop posted that several vehicles were serviced on Thursday and urged drivers who may have accidently purchased deisel to see a mechanic ASAP.Anyone who may have been impacted should contact Speedway's Customer Service department at 800-643-1948.