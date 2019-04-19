Electric and Eco-friendly cars take over the 2019 New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The future has arrived at the New York International Auto Show!
Electric vehicles are taking center stage as more than 40 different eco-friendly models will be on display at the Javits Center.
Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Kia and Audi are just some of the companies showcasing their latest "green" models.
Their cutting edge technology and energy efficiency will save you big bucks on gas and maintenance.
In NY, electric car buyers are eligible for a Drive Clean Rebate of up to $2,000 which can be combined with a Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500.
