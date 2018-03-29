MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --Electric vehicles are making the turn from a select product to one that more Americans are choosing to drive.
In 2018, EVs will become more affordable, drive farther and become more available than ever before.
Cars like the Chevy Bolt EV, Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 are more popular than ever, even though the numbers are still low compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles.
The Leaf is the most affordable of the bunch, even though it doesn't go as far. -- only 150 miles on a charge. However, the price is under $30,000.
Toyota is also expanding its offering of electric and hybrid vehicles, which we saw during a tour seen on Facebook at the New York International Auto Show:
The new RAV4 compact SUV will be available with a 2.5-liter gas-electric hybrid system with a continuously variable transmission. Horsepower, gas mileage and price weren't released.
Volkswagen's hybrid sport concept can go from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, VW says. There's also a "mild hybrid" with 310-horsepower from a V6 and a smaller hybrid battery. The SUV is due in showrooms sometime next year. Mileage and price were not announced.
Ford's luxury brand, Lincoln Aviator, finally gets an Explorer-like midsize SUV with three rows of seats to compete in the hot luxury SUV market and a plug-in hybrid option.
To learn more about electric vehicles, check out this article from CNN. To see one up close, visit the New York International Auto Show through April 8.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM
----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts