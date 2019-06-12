Ford recalls 1.3M vehicles for suspension, transmission issues

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.The largest recall covers over 1.2 million Explorer SUVs from 2011 through 2017. Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot. That can limit steering control. One customer reported running into a curb when a link broke, but Ford says it's not aware of any injuries.Dealers will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires.Ford also is recalling 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups for a second time to stop transmissions from unintentionally downshifting into first gear. The recall covers pickups with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines. A previous software update didn't work.Dealers will update it again.