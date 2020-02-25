auto recall

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

(Shutterstock)

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.

The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallautomotiverecallford
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Toyota recalls 192,000 hybrid vehicles over fire hazard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old girl struck and killed by school bus in NYC
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
Fake job scams: How to avoid a 'side hustle' swindle
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91
NY councilman under fire after profanity-filled tirade with police
AccuWeather: Periods of rain
Show More
59-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Bronx dies
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
NYC considering 2 options to fix BQE: capped highway or tunnel
22-year-old car dealership employee stabbed to death in NYC
Man fatally shot in face inside Brooklyn NYCHA building
More TOP STORIES News