Ford's virtual reality experience takes you off-road driving at New York International Auto Show

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The all-new Ford Explorer virtual reality experience is a big hit at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.The VR experience allows consumers to be in the driver's seat on a 5-minute excursion while experiencing the thrills of the Ford ST and the off-road capabilities of the Ford Explorer hybrid.With the seats being able to move up and down -- depending on the type of terrain -- the ride feels like a roller coaster as it takes passengers on highways, around valleys, and through deserts.Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience!