HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The all-new Ford Explorer virtual reality experience is a big hit at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.
The VR experience allows consumers to be in the driver's seat on a 5-minute excursion while experiencing the thrills of the Ford ST and the off-road capabilities of the Ford Explorer hybrid.
With the seats being able to move up and down -- depending on the type of terrain -- the ride feels like a roller coaster as it takes passengers on highways, around valleys, and through deserts.
Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience!
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM
----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Ford's virtual reality experience takes you off-road driving at New York International Auto Show
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
TOP STORIES
Show More