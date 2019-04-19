new york auto show

Ford's virtual reality experience takes you off-road driving at New York International Auto Show

EMBED <>More Videos

The VR experience allows consumers to be in the driver's seat on a 5-minute excursion, while experiencing the thrills of the Ford ST and the off-road capabilities of the Ford Explo

By Domenick Candelieri
HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The all-new Ford Explorer virtual reality experience is a big hit at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

The VR experience allows consumers to be in the driver's seat on a 5-minute excursion while experiencing the thrills of the Ford ST and the off-road capabilities of the Ford Explorer hybrid.

With the seats being able to move up and down -- depending on the type of terrain -- the ride feels like a roller coaster as it takes passengers on highways, around valleys, and through deserts.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience!

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM


----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivehudson yardsnew york citymanhattanauto showvirtual realitycarstechnologynew york auto showfordoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Tour the floor at Toyota at NY Auto Show
How to find your dream car at the 2019 NY auto show
Meet the luxury cars of the 2019 NY Auto Show
Consumer Reports: Top picks from the NY Auto Show
TOP STORIES
3 men shot in attempted home invasion in Queens
Video apparently shows shootout that injured NYPD officer
Flying ladder smashes into windshield on highway
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain moves in Friday night
Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice loses immigration appeal
Search for woman in liquid attack at Bronx subway station
More charges for man accused of claiming to be missing child
Show More
Knifepoint robbery caught on camera on Long Island
Mueller Report Release: Subpoena issued
Half-naked woman cries for help on stranger's front porch
3 NYC parents face fines over not vaccinating kids amid mandate
Couple accused of forcing day laborer into sex at gunpoint
More TOP STORIES News