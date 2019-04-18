new york auto show

How to find your dream car at the 2019 New York International Auto Show

EMBED <>More Videos

Are you feeling stressed looking for your next car at the dealership? Well, look no further because the New York International Auto Show is back in the Big Apple!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Are you feeling stressed looking for your next car at the dealership? Well, look no further because the New York International Auto Show is back in the Big Apple!

This year, you can find new models with the latest technologies at the nine-day event at the Javits Center.

The auto show is the perfect place to make a game plan before you head to the dealership to get your next dream car.

More than four floors will be filled with various types of vehicles that could potentially be your next ride. With consultants to help you at every booth and displays available to hop behind the wheel, you'll definitely be ready when it comes time to seal the deal at the dealership.

"Sixty-eight percent of the people who came last year to the New York show were 12 month intenders" said Mark Scheinberg, the NYIAS president.

Even though the auto show is filled with big reveals and luxurious cars, it can also be your go-to place to go shopping for your next ride.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM


----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemanhattannew york cityauto showcarsnew york auto showtrucks
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Ford's VR experience takes you off-road driving at New York Auto Show
Meet the luxury cars of the 2019 NY Auto Show
Consumer Reports: Top picks from the NY Auto Show
Electric cars out in force at New York Auto Show
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NYPD officer wounded, suspect dead in NYC shooting
Mueller Report Release: Redacted version made public
Pharmacy clerk shot during attempted robbery in Queens
3 NYC parents face fines over not vaccinating kids amid mandate
Half-naked woman cries for help on stranger's front porch
Couple accused of forcing day laborer into sex at gunpoint
Man arrested at St. Patrick's with gas cans had ticket to Rome
Show More
Abducted 15-year-old girl from NJ found in Ohio, man arrested
Man attacked by bobcat on Connecticut golf course
Listeria outbreak linked to deli kills 1, sickens 8
Uber driver pleads guilty in death of LI teen following car surfing fall
NJ state trooper arrested on child pornography charge
More TOP STORIES News