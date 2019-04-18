How to find your dream car at the 2019 New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Are you feeling stressed looking for your next car at the dealership? Well, look no further because the New York International Auto Show is back in the Big Apple!
This year, you can find new models with the latest technologies at the nine-day event at the Javits Center.
The auto show is the perfect place to make a game plan before you head to the dealership to get your next dream car.
More than four floors will be filled with various types of vehicles that could potentially be your next ride. With consultants to help you at every booth and displays available to hop behind the wheel, you'll definitely be ready when it comes time to seal the deal at the dealership.
"Sixty-eight percent of the people who came last year to the New York show were 12 month intenders" said Mark Scheinberg, the NYIAS president.
Even though the auto show is filled with big reveals and luxurious cars, it can also be your go-to place to go shopping for your next ride.
