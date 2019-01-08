AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai unveils plans for new futuristic 'walking' car

The company released a new video of what it might look like. It's called the "Elevate." (Hyundai)

Eyewitness News
Hyundai is unveiling its plans to develop a new, futuristic walking car.

The company released a new video of what it might look like.

It's called the "Elevate."

The company says it can navigate difficult terrain and even climb a five foot wall.

Hyundai says the car's enhanced mobility could help first responders during rescues.

