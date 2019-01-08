Hyundai is unveiling its plans to develop a new, futuristic walking car.
The company released a new video of what it might look like.
It's called the "Elevate."
The company says it can navigate difficult terrain and even climb a five foot wall.
Hyundai says the car's enhanced mobility could help first responders during rescues.
