Immerse yourself into wild world of tech at New York International Auto Show

By Domenick Candelieri
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Immerse yourself into the wild world of tech at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

Car companies such as Ford, Volkswagen, Chevrolet, Nissan and Toyota are following the path of the digital world -- creating cool simulations, remote control vehicles, a LEGO world and more for consumers to experience.

See for yourself at the 2019 New York International Auto Show!

