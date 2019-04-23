new york auto show

Nissan unveils 50th Anniversary Special Edition 370Z at NY Auto Show

By and Diane Oates and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The champagne was flowing at the Nissan bash to celebrate the special edition 370Z.

"Our 50th Anniversary Z, which is so important to New York, because we actually launched our 240Z here fifty years ago," said Anne Corrao, Marketing Manager of Nissan, "October 22, 1969 - so it's really great to bring it back here to the show."

Nissan also showcased their 50th Anniversary GTR - the embodiment of sports car performance for Nissan.

One special guest at the event was John Oates, musician of 'Hall & Oates', "There's a thing that happens when guys and cars get together."

Oates reflected on childhood memories of growing up and going to Hatfield Speedway.

"For me driving my cars is an actual mental escape," said Oates, "No radio, just the sound of the engine, top down, beautiful day - it clears my mind."

