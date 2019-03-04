u.s. & world

Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires

Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

Kia and Hyundai are recalling more than 500,000 vehicles.

The fear is that engines could catch on fire.

The recall includes Kia Soul model years 2012 to 2016. Hyundai Tucsons from 2011 to 2013, and Sportage SUV's from 2011 to 2012.

Following a recall in January, each automaker promised to do a product improvement campaign.

