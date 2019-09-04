Automotive

Lamborghini to unveil fastest car it has ever made-and it's a hybrid

Lamborghini is about to roll out a new hybrid and says it is the fastest car it has ever produced.

The company shared the news on Twitter and this car is supercharged-- it has a V-12.

It is going to be officially unveiled next week at a car show in Germany. It can go from zero to 60 in under 3 seconds and the top speed is 217 miles per hour.

Lamborghini has not set a price, but it is likely going to be in the seven-figures.
