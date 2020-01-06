auto recall

Mercedes-Benz recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof could fly off

Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles' sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles' sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.

The cars include the Mercedes-Benz's C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallautomotivemercedes benz
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Toyota recalls 192,000 hybrid vehicles over fire hazard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
LI babysitter accused of leaving 2-year-old in scalding bath
Newark police crash while making carjacking arrest, 5 injured
Tad's Steaks shutters last outpost in Times Square
LIVE | FDNY firefighter honored after tragic bridge death
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Signal problems cause headaches for Queens commuters
Show More
AccuWeather: Clearing with rising temps
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: PHOTOS
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
More TOP STORIES News