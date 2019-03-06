Most expensive car ever sold goes for $19 million

NEW YORK (WABC) -- So how much would you pay for your dream car?
Bugatti is breaking records, and the bank, with a one of a kind car.
The La Voiture Noire is now the most expensive car ever sold: $19 million. That's with taxes. Before taxes, it costs a mere $12.5 million.
There is no word on who the very rich mystery buyer was.
