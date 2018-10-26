CAR CARE TIPS

Mystery car odor? Head to the mechanic, not the car wash

EMBED </>More Videos

Mystery odors in your car could have surprising causes

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Sitting in traffic is never pleasant, but neither are those mystery car odors. If you're looking to knock out those unpleasant smells, you may want to skip the trip to the car wash, and head to the mechanic instead.

From the kids, to the pets, to other cargo you are carrying, it can be tough to figure out exactly what's stinking up your car. Rodney Schield, a mechanic at at River Oaks Chrysler Jeep, says the source of those unpleasant smells surprise you.

"A lot of it stems from leafy debris. You can wind up with a musty refrigerator smell," Schield said.

Acorns, leaves and even pollen can get sucked into your car's air conditioning system, where they get trapped and decay.

If possible, avoid parking under trees, and have a mechanic replace your cabin filter every year or every 12,000 miles. A clean filter helps keep leaves from getting into the AC.

Moisture and dirt in the carpet can also cause problems. A vacuum can help, but for tougher smells, you may want to turn to the professionals.

If you'd rather try to tackle car odors at home, you can use this easy DIY trick to kill bacteria growing in your vents. With your AC on re-circulate, spray a disinfectant like Lysol in the area near the glove compartment. That's where the air intake is. The system will suck up the disinfectant and deodorize the interior of your AC system.

Check the sunroof for leaves and other debris. Small drainage holes on the sides can get clogged, allowing water to seep into the roof's liner, creating more mildew issues.

"A little bit of cleanliness goes a long way," Schield said.

For most cars, a new cabin air filter costs about $25. You can expect to pay for about a half hour of labor if you have a professional replace it. All in, it's a maintenance cost of about $75 per year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveodorcarcar care tips
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CARE TIPS
Top tips before you hire a towing company
Tips for keeping your homes and cars safe in the freezing weather
What you need to know about how lemon laws can help you
More car care tips
AUTOMOTIVE
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
New Jersey gas tax climbs 4.3 cents a gallon
7 on your Side solves car boot mistake
The one thing you must do before buying a used car
More Automotive
Top Stories
Investigation into mail bombs sent to Dems after TWC scare
AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants hit as weekend nor'easter
Fuel truck hits American Airlines plane at LaGuardia
MTA scraps plan that pulled overnight cleaning crews
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on I-10
2-alarm fire burns through commercial building in Paterson
Mother accused of beating toddler son due in court
Father and son struck by car while crossing street in Brooklyn
Show More
Sketches show women found duct taped along Hudson River
Justice for Junior: Victim's parents face suspects in court
More breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Gillibrand, Farley face off in NY Senate debate
Students protest at Seton Hall University over diversity funding
More News