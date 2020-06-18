reopen ny

Reopen NY: New York DMVs moving to reservation only policy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State's Department of Motor Vehicles is moving to a reservation system to help maintain social distancing.

The DMV announced Wednesday that drivers will need to book appointments online.

Individual offices will resume operations when the region they're in reaches Phase Three of reopening.

Residents can make appointments for transactions that cannot be done online or by mail or drop box.

In the meantime, the following transactions can be done by mail or drop box:

-Registrations and license plate transfers
-License plate surrenders
-Sales tax only transactions
-License and registration renewals (also available online)
-Replacement of lost documents (also available online)
-Address change (also available online)

