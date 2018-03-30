NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

New York International Auto Show opens to the public

Tim Fleischer is at the New York International Auto Show, where nearly 1,000 vehicles are on display.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Start your engines, because the New York International Auto Show is now open to the public.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles are on display at the nation's biggest car convention at the Jacob Javits Center.

It's an auto shopper's paradise. Just ask Gregory Rucker.

"We're looking at Honda, the Accord," he said. "She's looking at the Civic. We got to see some of the SUVs and crossovers downstairs. We are working our way around."

And there's no shortage of options, as 60 new cars are being revealed for the first time and drawing intense interest.

Many who visit find it the best place to comparison shop.

"We go to the show every year," one visitor said. "It helps you eliminate. Just getting in and out of cars, you realize you don't like this, or I do love this. It definitely helps you."

And this is the largest area for vehicle sales in the country.

"If you really want to get a feel for what consumers are feeling about your product and get your message out, there really isn't any better place to do that than here in New York City," Auto Show president Mark Schienberg said.

Others already have a car in mind and end up making their final decision here.

"Subaru Forester, I'm really looking forward to the 2019," one attendee said. "I like what I see, and the price is right."

There is so much to see and do over the next nine days.

"They are going through the simulators and the ride and drives in this wonderful atmosphere," Schienberg said. "They are actually doing their homework and making some real decisions on it before they ever go to a dealership."

