NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

No shortage of SUVs and trucks at New York International Auto Show

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

No shortage of SUVs and trucks at New York International Auto Show

Tim Fleischer has more on the New York International Auto Show.

By
MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
As the New York International Auto Show opens for two days of media previews at the Jacob Javits Center, auto analysts point to SUVs and trucks that will be of most interest to buyers when they get their first look at some of these vehicles starting Friday.

With the unveiling of the new Aviator, Lincoln adds an SUV with three-row seating to its full line of luxury models from midsize to full size.

"Product differentiation is where they are going to win with the vehicle," says Ivan Drury, Senior Analyst with Edmunds. He says the SUV market is crowded with most manufacturers now offering several different sizes.

"We're talking small, medium to large. Sporty to luxury to complete off-road. It really is every variant possible," he adds.
Lincoln is even looking to new buyers.

"The continued growth is going to be driven by the older millennials who are now starting families. They want roominess. Safety of the utility but a much more sophisticated package," says James Farley, President of Global Markets for Ford.

Some auto analysts believe the SUV market is saturated with competition becoming fierce. Cadillac with its new XT4 is offering another alternative.

"Compact size and it has a bit of a sportier end to it. They are going with trim levels that are sporty or luxury," says Ivan Drury with Edmunds.

According to Edmunds, the popular RAV4 is now Toyota's biggest selling vehicle in North America.

"This is one of the best selling SUV's year in and year out," says Drury.
Also popular with drivers in the Tri-State area are pickup trucks - again automotive experts say they come with a wide range of offerings.

"They are probably making up a third of all new vehicle sales. A quarter to a third so they are extremely popular," says Robert Sinclair, spokesman for AAA.

Many manufacturers now offer different drive trains and luxury interiors along with the latest electronics and sensors.

Sinclair believes the pickup truck is a strong favorite when it comes to safety and its higher road stance.

"A lot of people like the higher ground clearance. When you are driving along you have a full view of the road. Divers like that, particularly female drivers according to our surveys," he adds.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto showManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show here on abc7NY
2018 NY Auto Show: Links and features seen in our special half hour
Hold on tight at the Toyota Camry Thrill Ride!
New York International Auto Show opens to the public
LEGO to the Auto Show!
More new york auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
'Garbage car' drives Brooklyn residents to distraction
7 On Your Side clears up Carfax confusion
Consumer Reports: The future of car repairs
SPONSORED: Ford 'First Ever' winner takes family for exciting ride
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News