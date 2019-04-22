NY International Auto Show underway at the Javits Center

The latest automotive trends and an incredible collection of vehicles are now on display at the Jacob Javits Center through Sunday, April 28.
Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks are being showcased at North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900.
Organizers say 68% of those attending will purchase or lease a vehicle in the next 12 months, and 56% of them will have been influenced by attending the show.
Over 50 vehicles are debuting during the show, and auto makers still favor this venue to showcase their cars and trucks.
