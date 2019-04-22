new york auto show

NY International Auto Show underway at the Javits Center

Tim Fleischer reports on the opening of the New York International Auto Show.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready to start your engines for the 2019 New York International Auto Show!

The latest automotive trends and an incredible collection of vehicles are now on display at the Jacob Javits Center through Sunday, April 28.
Nearly 1,000 cars and trucks are being showcased at North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900.

Organizers say 68% of those attending will purchase or lease a vehicle in the next 12 months, and 56% of them will have been influenced by attending the show.

Over 50 vehicles are debuting during the show, and auto makers still favor this venue to showcase their cars and trucks.

Eyewitness News and abc7NY are taking you to the auto show throughout the week and during our Saturday night special, "In The Fast Lane," which aired at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com on April 20.

For more information on the show and how you can attend, please visit autoshowny.com.

Visit abc7NY.com/nyautoshow for complete coverage!

