NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 8)

Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?

Are you ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep? You don't have to venture too far off the beaten path for the complete 4×4 experience. (WABC)

Domenick Candelieri, Emily Sowa and Josh Hartmann
MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Are you ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep vehicle? You don't have to venture too far off the beaten path for the complete 44 experience.

Jeep is on-site at the New York Auto Show for Camp Jeep demonstrations and four-wheel-drive ride-alongs.

Some of Jeep's icons will be open for ride-alongs, including the legendary Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Climb in for Camp Jeep Mountain and its 18-foot-tall peak with 35-degree approach and departure angles.

Since the debut of Camp Jeep in 2004, more than 1.5 million people have experienced the interactive off-road experience at over 100 events in the U.S.

Now it's your turn to experience legendary Trail Rated capability. Visit the New York International Auto Show through April 8.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM
----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto showManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show here on abc7NY
2018 NY Auto Show: Links and features seen in our special half hour
Hold on tight at the Toyota Camry Thrill Ride!
New York International Auto Show opens to the public
LEGO to the Auto Show!
More new york auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
'Garbage car' drives Brooklyn residents to distraction
7 On Your Side clears up Carfax confusion
Consumer Reports: The future of car repairs
SPONSORED: Ford 'First Ever' winner takes family for exciting ride
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News