Automotive

Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA study says

New research shows older drivers are more distracted by technology while behind the wheel.

According to a new study from AAA and the University of Utah, on average, drivers aged 55 and older took their eyes off the road for up to eight seconds longer than younger drivers while performing simple tasks.

Those tasks include using voice commands or touch screens to do things like change the radio station and program GPS.

AAA says taking your eyes off the road for even just two seconds doubles a driver's risk of a crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesafetyseniorsstudyresearchdriving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: 15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
1 dead, multiple others hurt in NJ stabbing spree
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Epstein hospitalized after possible suicide attempt in jail cell
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
Show More
Woman grabbed by the neck, forced to ground in NYC robbery
Woman, 77, rescued after falling into cesspool at LI home
13-year-old girl shot while sitting on NYC park bench
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
More TOP STORIES News