2018 AUTO SHOW

PHOTOS: Hot new rides at 2018 New York International Auto Show

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wabc"><span>WABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Alfa Romeo 4C Spider at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. (Domenick Candelieri)</span></div>
Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The 2018 New York International Auto Show has rolled into town.

More than four floors of displays from automakers around the world will feature the newest vehicles and latest futuristic concept cars.

Check out the photos of some of the hottest new vehicles on display this year.

The event runs from March 30 through April 8. Click here for more details.

Make sure to send us your own photos from the auto show by using #abc7ny. Your photos could be featured on air.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotive2018 Auto Showcar showphotosNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
'Garbage car' drives Brooklyn residents to distraction
7 On Your Side clears up Carfax confusion
Consumer Reports: The future of car repairs
SPONSORED: Ford 'First Ever' winner takes family for exciting ride
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News