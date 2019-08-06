Automotive

Self-driving car shuttle service to make debut in New York City

BROOKLYN, New York City -- The future has arrived as self-driving cars are set to make their debut in a New York City industrial park.

Six autonomous shuttles, operated by Boston-based startup Optimus Ride, will take riders on a loop to a ferry dock in Brooklyn Navy Yard starting Wednesday. The free service is expected to transport some 500 passengers daily on the yard's internal roads.

The company says two employees will ride along at first to ensure the software works properly. New York's state legislature passed a bill in 2017 allowing companies to test self-driving cars on public roads, but just a few limited tests have taken place.

Optimus Ride, which has roots at MIT, has already tested cars in the Boston area. It plans to launch similar programs in Virginia and California.

Watch Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg take the autonomous shuttle for a spin.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivenew york citybrooklynbrooklyn navy yardpublic transportationself driving cartechnology
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person rescued from tracks, causing L train delays
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
AccuWeather Alert: More storms on Wednesday
Texas officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Man found dead in restricted area of Central Park
Uruguay, Venezuela issue US travel advisories after mass shootings
Show More
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Judge lifts temporary ban on NYC's '14th Street Busway'
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Woman dies month after daughter killed in Queens fire
NY lawmakers come together to call for action after mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News