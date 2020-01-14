Automotive

Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

DETROIT -- Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivetoyotaauto recallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UES fire injures 12 people, including firefighters, newborn
Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs, family says
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Repairs, cleanup continue after UWS water main break
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
Show More
Dozens of cars destroyed by fire at Bellport auction lot
NYPD probed for possible racial bias on New York City subway
AccuWeather: More clouds Tuesday, PM shower
Connecticut schools ready to help students from Puerto Rico
Woman fatally stabbed at NY apartment: police
More TOP STORIES News