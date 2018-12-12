AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators that could explode

EMBED </>More Videos

Toyota is recalling about 70,000 vehicles in North America.

DETROIT --
Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

The recall covers the 2003 to 2005 Corolla, the 2002 to 2005 Sequoia, the 2003 to 2005 Tundra and the 2002 to 2005 Lexus SC.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate the bags. But it can deteriorate and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

The Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled previously and the inflators replaced with new ones that still used ammonium nitrate. In the latest recall, Toyota will use inflators made by another company with a safer chemical.

Owners will be notified early next year. Toyota says it has replacement parts available.

About 65,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S.

Toyota says it's doing the recall a year ahead of a schedule set by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At least 23 people have died worldwide due to the problem caused by inflators made by Takata Corp., resulting in the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history. They cover 37 million vehicles and about 50 million inflators in the U.S. About 100 million inflators are being recalled worldwide.

The recalls forced Takata of Japan to seek bankruptcy protection.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivetoyotaauto recallairbagstakataMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Bridge strikes still a problem on Westchester parkways
7 On Your Side: 7 tips to spot a flood car
Mystery car odor? Head to the mechanic, not the car wash
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
More Automotive
Top Stories
Collapse in Queens leaves home leaning on neighboring house
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
NYPD: Woman sexually assaulted in apartment by man in ski mask
Victim in DWI bus stop crash demands investigation into bar
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old NJ boy
Trespasser trapped for 2 days in Chinese restaurant's grease vent
Skeleton in LI basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
DA: 12 MS-13 members arrested in Queens, plotted murders
Show More
Marine from New York among 5 dead in crash off Japan
Kotex tampons recalled after reports of unraveling inside bodies
Exclusive: Rescuers on LI rush to save endangered sea turtles
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NJ woman charged with enslaving Sri Lankan woman
More News