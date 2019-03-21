Automotive

Volvo to install in-car cameras to prevent drunk, distracted driving

EMBED <>More Videos

Volvo will not store or keep the videos.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Volvo is installing in-car cameras to prevent drunk or distracted drivers.

The company says the cameras will monitor where a drivers' eyes are pointed to see if they are driving safely.

If they are not, the car's system will kick in and either slow down the car or call Volvo's "call service."

Volvo says it will not store or stream the videos.

The company hopes to roll out the technology in the next few years.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivedistracted drivingvolvodrunk driving
TOP STORIES
Video: Suspects stab and beat mugging victims in Queens
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty in NYC
No winner in Wednesday's $562 million Powerball drawing
AccuWeather Alert: Spring soaker for Thursday
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
Starbucks testing new recyclable cups
NYC cab driver describes being slashed in throat by passenger
Show More
High school student gunned down on street in New Jersey
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of beloved NJ teacher
Bronx partial building collapse crushes cars with bricks
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
More TOP STORIES News