The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a stunning, track-ready sports car with a starting price of $120,000.With 450 horsepower, the Carrera GTS can go from zero-to-60 in 4.1 seconds. Super fast.The gas mileage isn't bad either at 20 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg on the highway,You can compare all of the models on Porsche's website , and see one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.----------