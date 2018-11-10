Thousand Oaks shooting: Autopsy determines gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot

Ian David Long, 28, is seen in an undated photo.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
An autopsy has found the gunman who killed 12 at a Southern California bar died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say Ian David Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine machine-gunner, shot and killed 11 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill along with a police officer who responded just before midnight Wednesday.

Police said the officer exchanged gunfire with Long, who was found dead at the scene.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Saturday that an autopsy showed Long fatally shot himself.

Investigators say that based on time stamps, Long posted to Instagram during the attack. The post involved his mental state and whether people would believe here was sane.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead after wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens
Man attacks, robs woman inside Midtown restaurant
Firefighter fired after suggesting migrant 'hunting season'
NJ shop owner accused of sexually assaulting child in store
Doctor accused of dyeing women's genitals purple as a joke
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Teen struck by cars after losing little brother to brain cancer
Show More
2 wanted after man slashed in face in Manhattan
23 dead in massive Northern California wildfire
2 killed in SoCal fire that has doubled in size
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
5 injured, including officers, in Bronx manhole explosion
More News