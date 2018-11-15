"I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman."



Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, has denied allegations of domestic violence after his arrest near his ritzy Los Angeles skyscraper apartment."I have never struck a woman, I never will strike a woman," Avenatti told reporters Wednesday after being booked and posting $50,000 bail.Avenatti said he has been an advocate for women's rights his entire career and is confident that he will be exonerated.Police didn't immediately disclose details about the arrest incident but Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman, said the victim has visible injuries."I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism and their work today. They had no option in light of the allegations," Avenatti said. "I am looking forward to a full investigation, at which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated."Earlier, he released a statement through his law firm slamming the allegation as "completely bogus" and intended to harm his reputation.Avenatti became famous representing Daniels, the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.Avenatti, who has said he's mulling a 2020 presidential run, pursued the president and those close to him relentlessly for months, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.Attorney Michael Avenatti has been released from police custody following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles.The Vermont Democratic Party canceled events planned for Friday and Saturday, where Avenatti was scheduled to speak, and is refunding ticket sales.----------