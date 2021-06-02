Arts & Entertainment

Marvel stars assemble for Avengers Campus opening ceremony

By Tony Cabrera
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure opens on Friday, and on Wednesday night, the stars were shining for the new land's opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony of Avengers Campus gave fans a glimpse inside with the help of some familiar faces, including "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie from the hit Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "Iron Man" director and actor Jon Favreau.

From Iron Man to Captain America to Black Panther and Spider-Man, the Marvel superheroes assembled with Disney executives to help get fans excited for this week's big opening.

"This land is incredible, imaginative and truly immersive," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek.



Fans also learned that the Avengers Campus, which officially opens Friday, will never be completed. Officials said it will grow and evolve as the cinematic universe does.

The new superhero-themed land replaced A Bug's Land, which was based on the hit animated film "A Bug's Life."

Avengers Campus: 1st look at Spiderman ride, food, merchandise
Heroes assemble! The all-new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is now open, and we have your first complete look inside.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
