Baby boy dies after being pulled from East River

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from South Street Seaport.

Eyewitness News
SOUTH STREET SEAPORT, Manhattan (WABC) --
A baby boy has died after being pulled from the water near South Street Seaport, police say.

Officers saw the 8-month-old unconscious and unresponsive lying on the embankment on the edge of the East River near Dover Street and South Street under the Brooklyn Bridge. An eyewitness said the baby was only wearing diapers.

Police say someone waved them down around 4 p.m. Sunday. A man had jumped into the river to perform CPR on the baby.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No parents or guardians were present at the scene.



The eyewitness also said it did not appear that the baby fell in from the shore.

No signs of trauma were found on the baby. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
waterwater rescueSouth Street SeaportNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man jumps out of UWS restaurant freezer, attacks employees
Man charged with killing co-worker after dispute at gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico rescued
Intense search for missing mother of 5 from the Bronx
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Show More
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
More News