BABY DEATH

Baby boy found dead after Staten Island crash

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) --
A baby boy was found dead after an accident on Staten Island, police say.

Six-month-old Damaris Earps was inside a van operated by a 36-year-old female when it ran a red light near Forest Avenue and Broadway in West Brighton. It is unclear whether the baby died in the crash or if the baby was already dead.

The van was then struck by another car, police said.

Damaris was found unconscious. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathcar accidentSt. GeorgeStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY DEATH
Funeral for 7-month-old baby found dead in the East River
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Baby born prematurely dies after 911 calls go unanswered
More baby death
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News