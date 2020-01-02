Family & Parenting

NYC's first babies of 2020: 2 boys born at stroke of midnight

NEW YORK CITY -- We have a tie! Two baby boys--one in Brooklyn, one in Staten Island -- ushered in the new decade as the city's first babies of the New Year.

Both were born at exactly 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Aidan Zobnin was born at NYC Health and Hospitals in Coney Island and weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

He was born to parents Jennet and Artyom Zobnin and is their second child.

Aidan's big sister, Ariana, was born in the same hospital room about two years ago.

The other baby born right at the start of the new year was Anthony Saraceno. He was born at Richmond University Medical Center to Michelle and Anthony Saraceno.

The little boy weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

"We weren't sure when he was going to come, and before we knew it, it was getting closer and closer to 12, and Dr. Riley said, 'get ready, you guys are going to bring in the new year with a new baby,' and everything just worked out," his father said.

An honorable mention also goes to little Bernard Casey Hall Nichols who came into the world at 12:03 a.m. at Mount Sinai South Nassau on Long Island

Congratulations and Happy New Year to all the families!

