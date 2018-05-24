Baby dies after father forgets her in hot pickup truck

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --A baby is dead after she was left in a pickup in sweltering heat.
Nashville police say the adoptive father forgot to drop the 1-year-old girl off at day care Wednesday.
The girl's mother later found the baby in a car seat inside the truck, which was parked outside their home. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Tennessee is having a heat wave. The high temperature was 88 degrees.
It's not clear how long the girl was in the truck. A police investigation is ongoing.
