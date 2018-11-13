A three-month-old baby boy was found abandoned at a construction site in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.The infant was spotted by construction workers at a site at around 8:20 a.m.He was sitting on the sidewalk crying near Lenox Road and New York Avenue.The boy was taken to Kings County Hospital with no obvious signs of trauma.The baby's mother was located during a canvas of the area.She was taken into custody and charges of child abandonment are pending.----------