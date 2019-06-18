Baby found dead in tall grassy area in Bayside, Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A baby was found dead in a tall grassy area in Queens.It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on 215th Street and 35th Avenue in Bayside.According to police, the baby was only wearing a diaper and is believed to be about 3 months old.The area the child was found is situated opposite a park and a school.The cause of death and the identity of the baby have not yet been released.----------