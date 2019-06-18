BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A baby was found dead in a tall grassy area in Queens.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on 215th Street and 35th Avenue in Bayside.
According to police, the baby was only wearing a diaper and is believed to be about 3 months old.
The area the child was found is situated opposite a park and a school.
The cause of death and the identity of the baby have not yet been released.
Baby found dead in tall grassy area in Bayside, Queens
